Netanyahu says he is shocked by assassination attempt on Trump and prays for him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in social networks X wrote that he was shocked by the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and prayed for his safety.

The shooting at Trump’s rally became known on the evening of July 13. After the shooting, the former head of the United States interrupted his speech and grabbed his bloody ear, after which he lay down on the floor. The politician was covered by bodyguards, after which he was urgently evacuated.

Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the shooting during Trump’s speech.