With 97% of the votes counted, the conservative Likud party of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with the right-wing bloc, would obtain 65 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, the country’s unicameral Parliament, after the legislative elections on November 1. The result, pending final confirmation, will allow the right-wing leader to lead the Government for the third time. Plunged into a political crisis, the nation held elections for the fifth time in less than four years.

The man who has dominated Israel’s politics for more than a decade is about to return to the Executive.

After being in opposition for more than a year, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is close to victory in the legislative elections held on Tuesday, November 1, after his Likud party and the bloc he leads, with 97% of the votes counted, , obtained 65 seats of the 120 that make up the unicameral Parliament, a result awaiting official confirmation.

“I have not yet lost my voice and I have your voice! (…) Today we won an overwhelming vote of confidence,” Netanyahu assured a crowd of supporters who cheered him in the early hours of the morning of this Wednesday, November 2, in the headquarters of his movement, in Jerusalem.

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters after parliamentary elections on November 2, 2022.

© AP/Maya Alleruzzo

Dubbed a “wizard” by his supporters because of his fluent English oratory and track record of summoning seemingly impossible coalitions, Netanyahu has been surrounded by far-right and religious movements in previous governments. A situation that glimpses the new scenario for the Israeli Government.

Netanyahu’s challenges in the eventual formation of the new government

Most of the attention has focused on his alliance with the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party and its co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and who until recently advocated expelling Palestinians. From Israel.

In addition to an incendiary anti-Arab rhetoric, the members of that caucus also hold a position against the LGBTIQ+ community. This would be one of the most right-wing governments in Israeli history.

But in parallel, Netanyahu promised to take advantage of the achievement of his previous mandate, the Abraham Agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, signed in 2020 and which opened the way to a possible normalization of relations with other Arab countries.

This apparent contradiction demarcates the challenges that the 73-year-old leader will face in the formation of his next administration. Netanyahu is likely to face pressure to hand over key government posts to Ben-Gvir and his associates, while trying to assuage the concerns of his greatest ally, the United States.

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu walks into a polling station with his wife Sarah, in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022. ©Reuters

As he faces criticism from critics who say the Likud leader is in no condition to govern due to his trial for corruption and bribery, charges he denies, the backing of his far-right and religious movement partners will be key. .

These are the political movements that have been willing to set aside Netanyahu’s legal troubles and with which he could pursue sweeping judicial reforms that could save him from conviction and eventual imprisonment.

In exchange, the leader would have to grant them ministries with direct participation in the establishment of the nation’s economic and security policies.

Hopes for a peace agreement with the Palestinians are further isolated

Netanyahu’s autobiographical book ‘Bibi: My Story’, published just before these elections, described former US President Donald Trump as “obsessed” with achieving a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Although it is a target with strong reluctance, amid the good relations he had with that Administration, his previous Government abandoned a plan to annex more parts of the occupied West Bank.

The results released on Wednesday, November 2, indicate a continued shift to the right among the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians.

Now his key ally in Parliament, the far-right Religious Zionist Party, can force Netanyahu to back away from any chance of negotiating a way out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Negotiations between the two sides sponsored by the US government stalled in 2014 under his supervision. A resumption seems increasingly unlikely.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s coalition, which replaced Netanyahu’s previous government and included the first Arab party to join the government, was ravaged by infighting and collapsed after just a year in power.

With Reuters, AP, EFE and local media