Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that he will keep Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in his post. after several days of a sharp rise in tension in the region that included attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv and exchanges of fire with militias in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

“Gallant will remain in his post and will continue to work for the protection of Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said, thus reversing the decision to dismiss the minister, announced on Sunday March 26 and postponed days later after massive protests.

The decision was announced today by the president during a press conference in which he pointed out that Israel is facing a “terrorist assault” and warned that his Army is prepared to “act on all fronts” against all those who want to harm it.

These statements take place in the context of a rise in tension in the region, after several days of violence unleashed on Wednesday by clashes between the Israeli Police and Palestinian faithful in the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Smoke billows over buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave early on April 5, 2023. See also Britain Greater London police are demanding answers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson in connection with the coroner

Since then, Palestinian or pro-Palestinian militias have fired rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, from southern Lebanon and from Syria, to which the Israeli army has responded with retaliatory bombardments.

Due to this escalation, an Egyptian delegation traveled to the area yesterday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in an attempt to restore calm.

As reported to EFE by Palestinian sources, the delegation held meetings with Israeli representatives in Tel Aviv and was scheduled to arrive in Gaza on Monday night to meet with the leadership of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which governs de facto in the enclave.

EFE