Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called this Tuesday (21) meetings with the war cabinet and the entire government to address “the release of hostages” from Gaza.

“I hope to have good news soon,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, as rumors gain momentum about an imminent agreement with the terrorist group Hamas for the release of a group of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a temporary ceasefire. .

Earlier, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Islamic group’s political wing, reported that an agreement was being reached with the Israeli government, after a month and a half of war that has left thousands dead in the region. “The movement gave its response to the Qatari brothers and the mediators, and we are close to reaching a truce agreement”, said Haniyeh, exiled for a long time in Qatar, in a brief statement published on Telegram.

Egyptian sources told EFE Agency that the agreement between Israel and Hamas will include a five-day truce, during which 50 hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic group will be released in exchange for 300 Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter, explained that the truce “will last five days, in which there will be a complete halt to flights” of Israeli drones over the Gaza Strip.

“The agreement includes the release of 50 prisoners held by the resistance (Hamas), including settlers and foreigners, in exchange for 300 (Palestinian) prisoners, children and women,” the sources said.

Furthermore, the release of hostages and prisoners “will be carried out in stages, at a rate of ten Israeli prisoners per day to 30 Palestinian prisoners.”

According to the same sources, the agreement will allow 300 trucks of food, medical aid and fuel to enter the Gaza Strip.

These statements are in line with information released by the Egyptian television channel Al Qahera News, in which a “high-level source” revealed that “Egypt has intensified its efforts” and “joint coordination with Qatar” to achieve a humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas and an exchange of hostages and prisoners. The Israeli government has not yet provided details on the matter.