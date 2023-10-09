IIn view of the war with the radical Islamic Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the opposition to jointly form a “government of national unity”. This should take place “without preconditions,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Monday evening.

The government had previously ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip and cut off the Palestinian territory’s water supply. Meanwhile, Hamas threatened to kill Israeli hostages. The death toll rose to more than 800 on the Israeli side and more than 680 on the Palestinian side, and thousands more people were injured.

In addition to regaining full control over Israeli territory attacked by Hamas and “destroying” the “terrorists” still hiding in Israel, the goal of the joint government must be a “massive” attack on Hamas “with unprecedented force,” Netanyahu said in his speech. At the same time, the other “fronts” against the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in the north and in the Palestinian West Bank must be strengthened.

“No electricity, no food” in the Gaza Strip

In the densely populated Gaza Strip there will be “no electricity, no food, no water, no gas,” said Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant about the ordered “siege” of the Palestinian territory. “What Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible. We will transform the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.







Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel on Saturday, and at the same time hundreds of Hamas fighters entered southern Israel and shot civilians and soldiers. According to the latest information from the Israeli government, Hamas fighters also abducted around 150 people from southern Israel to the Gaza Strip. According to information from the Foreign Office, those kidnapped apparently also include people with dual Israeli and German citizenship.

Hamas threatened on Monday to kill the abductees if Israel continued unannounced airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. “We will respond to any unannounced attack on our people by executing one of the civilian hostages,” the Essedin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said Monday evening. Hamas has initially ruled out negotiations on a prisoner exchange. However, informed sources said that Qatar is trying to arrange an exchange of prisoners between the two sides.

Preparation for Israeli ground operations

The Israeli army has now mobilized 300,000 reservists for the “Iron Swords” operation against Hamas. Low loaders transported tanks to the south of Israel towards the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, residents of the Palestinian territory were preparing for a feared Israeli ground operation.







Hamas fired rockets again at targets in Israel; sirens blared in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem while air defenses were deployed. Israel bombed hundreds more targets in the Gaza Strip.

Attackers entered Israel from Lebanon on Monday. The Israeli army said it killed “armed suspects” and carried out attacks in the border region with Lebanon. According to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia, three of its members were killed. In retaliation, two Israeli barracks were attacked with guided missiles and grenades, Hezbollah said.

Act of “solidarity” by Hezbollah

Hezbollah had already attacked Israel from Lebanon with artillery and guided missiles on Sunday and described the attack as an act of “solidarity” with the Palestinian Hamas.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, several member states condemned the massive attack by Hamas. However, the reaction was not unanimous, as the US ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, complained, referring to states such as Russia. The UN Human Rights Council commemorated the victims with a minute’s silence.

In response to the Hamas attack, the EU announced that it would review all development aid for the Palestinians. On Tuesday, the EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in the Middle East in a crisis meeting. Meanwhile, Iran rejected the accusation of involvement in Hamas’ major attack. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described the Hamas attack on Sunday as justified self-defense by the Palestinians.