One of the goals of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was to disrupt the process of normalizing relations in the Middle East region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this in a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Tel Aviv on Thursday, October 19.

“We were one step away from expanding the circle of peace, which was one of the reasons why this action was taken (the Hamas attack – Ed.),” said the Israeli prime minister, whose words were quoted by the TV channel Sky News.

Netanyahu also said that Israel needs Britain’s support in the war with Hamas, which, according to the Israeli prime minister, will be long.

“This is a long war and we will need your continued support,” he told Sunak, adding that this was “the darkest hour for both Israel and the international community.”

Sunak, in turn, promised his Israeli counterpart that Britain would support Israel in this fight.

“I am proud to support your side in this difficult time and show solidarity. We want you to win,” he said.

At the same time, as the TV channel noted Aljazeera, Sunak did not comment on Israel’s decision to cut off electricity, water and food supplies to the Gaza Strip, which is considered by many in the world to be a violation of international law. He only welcomed the permission given by the Israeli authorities, 9 days after the start of the blockade, to open humanitarian routes to Gaza.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, a special plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Il-76 with humanitarian cargo for the residents of Gaza on board took off from the Ramenskoye airfield near Moscow to the airport of the Egyptian city of El-Arish, where the assistance will be transferred to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. They will deliver the cargo directly to the Gaza Strip.

On October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip. On October 9, Israeli authorities decided to impose a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, water, and cutting off food and fuel supplies. In the following days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, 4,229 people have been injured by Israel since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict. The number of victims exceeds 1.4 thousand. In the Gaza Strip, more than 3.5 thousand people have been killed in the conflict to date and another 12 thousand have been injured, Palestinian medical services reported.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.