Netanyahu called Israel’s war with Hamas a turning point for the whole world

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the high significance of Israel’s war with Hamas, calling it a turning point for the whole world, reports TASS.

“This is a turning point, a turning point for leaders and nations. The time has come for all of us to decide whether we are ready to fight for a future full of hope and promise, or to surrender to tyranny and terror,” he said, noting the Jewish state’s readiness to fight.

In addition, Netanyahu accused Iran of financing terrorist groups in the Middle East and beyond.

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister said that the country was not considering the possibility of establishing a ceasefire in Gaza. According to him, calls for a truce sound like calls to surrender to Hamas.