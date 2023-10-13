The actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, which has been attacking targets of the radical Palestinian organization Hamas there since October 7, are just the beginning of the Jewish state’s response to the attack carried out against it by radicals from this movement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this on October 13 in a televised address to the nation.

“We respond to our enemies with tremendous force, unprecedented force. I emphasize: this is just the beginning. Our enemies have just begun to pay the price, and I won’t go into detail about what comes next, but I will say that this is just the beginning,” he said.

Netanyahu noted that in conversations with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, he is trying to “seek significant international support” for the Israeli state.

“Today I met with the US Secretary of Defense [Ллойдом Остином]. We ensure the continuation of the war, the arrival of large quantities of ammunition in Israel, more weapons,” he emphasized.

In addition, the Israeli Prime Minister again spoke confidently of an unconditional victory over Hamas, noting that his country will end the war stronger than ever.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu promised to destroy Hamas in an address to the nation. Fox News, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reported that Israeli tank and infantry units entered the Gaza Strip to conduct local raids. The IDF itself called the purpose of the raids to search for missing people and “destroy terrorists.”

At the same time, on October 13, it became known that Israel had informed the UN of the need to evacuate 1.1 million Palestinians to the south of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. In turn, Hamas called on residents not to do this. Palestinians said they rejected calls to evacuate to the south of the enclave or go to Egypt.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

In the following days, the IDF continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. Thus, on October 12, it was reported that Israeli troops attacked more than 3.6 thousand targets in the Gaza Strip, and about 6 thousand bombs were dropped on targets. On the night of October 13, the IDF attacked 750 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the number of Israeli casualties after the Hamas attack has increased to 1.3 thousand people, and another 3.3 thousand were injured. The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip increased to 1.9 thousand, including 614 children, and more than 7.6 thousand people were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.