Early on Monday morning, a large security presence announced a high-profile visit to Majdal Shams. This town in the Syrian Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, was the scene on Saturday of the death of 12 children after a missile hit, which Israeli authorities blame on Hezbollah and for which they are preparing a response. Frequency jammers, dogs scanning the area around the site of the attack, Israeli agents dressed in civilian clothes and in uniform… Shortly after 1 p.m., the motorcade of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, entered the sports complex. “War criminal. We don’t want you here,” shouted a woman.

Tensions have since increased. Sports facilities have been sealed off. The president’s presence has thus become invisible to the press and to the protesting residents. More shouts could be heard in Hebrew and Arabic. “Coward!”, “Liar!” or “War criminal” were expressions that some of those present had written on signs that they held high.

Many people were gathering in front of the metal fences guarded by Israeli police who prevented them from approaching the football field where the projectile landed. The security had even set up corridors with white cloth-covered fences and several tents to protect Netayanhu from the eyes of the local population. The decibels of their shouts and anger increased as the minutes passed. After almost an hour of visiting and laying a wreath at the point of impact, a moment broadcast by the press service of his office, the prime minister left. The departure of the motorcade was seen off with cries of “Out, out!” while those present clapped their hands in the air.

It was then that popular anger was unleashed and the group of indignant people grew. Some 300 people, almost all wearing black mourning, advanced towards the football field running after removing the fences, in a clear gesture to recover this kind of sanctuary into which they have turned the place where the children died and which they consider defiled by the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister. Elisar, 26 years old, held in her hands a piece of paper that read: “War criminals are not welcome here.” Through tears, she explained that they do not want Netanyahu because “he is killing thousands of children in Gaza. We do not want his nationality or his oppressive policy here.” Only around 20% of the 11,000 residents of Majdal Shams have Israeli nationality. Despite the more than five decades that have passed since the Israeli occupation of this territory internationally recognized as part of Syria, many inhabitants of this place still consider themselves Syrian.

In the background, shouts, arguments and nerves were heard among the neighbours due to the tension generated. A delegation of some Israeli personalities was forced by the demonstrators to leave when they had barely arrived at the scene of the attack. Some of them were shouting for the Israeli soldiers and police to leave the place. They understood that their presence, once the head of the Israeli government had left, was nothing more than a provocation. In tears, a woman picked up one of the scooters that remained at the scene of the tragedy.

There, Netanyahu said, according to words released by his office, that he had made the visit to express his “deep solidarity and shock at the atrocity that took place here. This is a terrible tragedy.” The prime minister blamed Hezbollah and Iran, which supports the Lebanese militia. “These children are our children,” he added, while recalling that “our response will come, and it will be harsh.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks at photos of children killed in the attack on Majdal Shams, in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights on Monday.

Prime Minister’s Office (Prime Minister’s Office/)

“The Druze community has paid a heavy price in the war” and “I salute the heroic soldiers who have given their lives in the name of all of us. I tell them: We are brothers. We have a pact of life, but I regret that it is also a pact of mourning and pain,” added Netanyahu, who was accompanied, among others, by the head of the internal secret services (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar. The statement adds that the prime minister conveyed his most sincere condolences to all the families, although some have not agreed to participate in the visit, as they have confirmed to EL PAÍS.

Another burial

Majdal Shams, a Druze, said goodbye on Monday to the last of the 12 murdered children. Guevara Ibrahim had been reported missing until now, and in the last few hours his remains were identified. A large group of children known to Ibrahim accompanied the funeral procession. The most disconsolate were his friends and teammates Qusai, who was carrying a ball in his hands, and Ward, who held up a photo of the deceased wearing a Real Madrid shirt in front of the coffin. Ibrahim Ibrahim, Guevara’s father, tried to calm them down at the cemetery gates moments before the final farewell.

The town of about 11,000 residents is still in shock and mourning after what residents say is the worst tragedy since the Yom Kippur War in 1973, six years after Israel occupied the Golan Heights. All residents of Majdal Shams are dressed in mourning these days and the streets are adorned with black ribbons and flags.

Meanwhile, Israel is still waiting to respond to the attack, which it has been announcing since Saturday. The Security Cabinet, which met on Sunday, has given the green light to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to do so. For the moment, the exchange of attacks from both sides of the border is continuing at the routine pace of recent months.

In Lebanon, at least two people have been killed in the past few hours by an Israeli drone attack on a vehicle on a southern highway. Meanwhile, several airlines are cancelling flights to the airport in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, which houses the country’s only airfield, amid growing fears that the Israeli response could open the door to a full-scale war.

