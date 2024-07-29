Monday, July 29, 2024, 8:14 PM











Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was booed on Monday during his visit to the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, where an attack took place over the weekend that left 12 children and teenagers dead.

The president, who has said from there that the response to the attack will be “harsh”, has again pointed to the Lebanese Shiite party-militia Hezbollah as being responsible for what happened, despite the fact that the group has denied any involvement in the attack.

«Hezbollah, with the support of Iran, has carried out an attack with Iranian rockets that has taken the lives of twelve pure souls. Twelve boys and girls who were playing football and who, unfortunately, were not able to take shelter in time. My heart is broken in two by this tragedy. We want to express our condolences to their families, who are going through a moment of indescribable suffering,» he said.

«Abandoned»



In this regard – and despite the criticism voiced in recent days by residents of the area against the government, which they accuse of having “abandoned” them since the beginning of the Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip – Netanyahu has stated that “these children are also Israeli children.” “They are part of us,” he added.

“Israel cannot and will not let this go. Our response will come and it will be harsh,” he said, before stressing that Jews and Druze “are brothers.” “We have a lifelong pact, but unfortunately it is also a pact in times of mourning,” he lamented, according to statements reported by the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

He also pledged support for the Druze community and said that Israel would stand by them “today, tomorrow and forever.” However, several residents of the city shouted at the Israeli prime minister, urging him to leave. Several of those present also accused him of being a “war criminal” and a “coward.”

The visit comes after the Israeli Cabinet gave the green light to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu to take “appropriate” measures when the time comes to decide how to respond to the weekend attack.

Hundreds of people gathered in Majdel Shams on Monday to attend the funeral of one of the minors, a day after ten others were buried on Sunday. The victims were between 10 and 16 years old and were playing football on a field in the town when the attack took place, which also left dozens injured.