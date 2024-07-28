Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to the United States is a good reflection of the situation in which the Israeli prime minister has placed his country since he ordered the brutal offensive against Gaza following the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. From the United States, Israel’s main ally, Netanyahu has received ambivalent messages this week which, while guaranteeing him American support, do not constitute, as he intended, a blank check.

As the bombs continued to fall on Palestinian refugee camps on Wednesday – the death toll is now approaching 39,000 – Netanyahu addressed the US Congress for the fourth time with a harsh speech of reaffirmation. Far from acknowledging the disproportionate nature of his military policy, he allowed himself to insult the citizens who criticised it in front of the Capitol and some of the congressmen who did the same in the chamber: he called them “useful idiots of Iran”. Without paying the slightest attention to the rejection that the terrible images of the attacks in Gaza have provoked in the US and cheered on by the ultra-conservative bench, Netanyahu demanded more funding and more weapons.

However, the next day, and despite receiving the general support of the US Administration for the traditional alliance with Israel, the Likud leader had to listen to both President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris’ request that he accept a truce with Hamas. It is a negotiation in which Washington has been directly involved for weeks and which has broad international consensus. Everything depends on a ceasefire that both Netanyahu and the Islamist militia have been rejecting for some time while blaming each other for the blockade. However, the Israeli Prime Minister announced that he will send a team of negotiators to the talks being held today in Rome to try to stop hostilities that this Saturday caused new victims, both Palestinians in the Strip and Israelis in the Golan Heights.

Kamala Harris raised her tone and assured that she “will not remain silent” in the face of the cost in human lives of the Israeli military offensive, something that divides the Democrats, now united around her candidacy. It is a language that Netanyahu is not used to face to face. Faithful to the strategy that has marked his career, he has decided to flee forward and bet on the hypothetical return to the presidency of Donald Trump. The Republican candidate, who hardly sees the Gaza massacre as an image problem for Israel, has been assuring for weeks that with him in the White House the war would not have happened, a simplicity without concrete meaning but which Netanyahu – who expressly asked to meet with Trump – interprets as carte blanche to continue crossing all the limits of international humanitarian law without consequences.