In a press conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, “There will be no victory over the Hamas movement without the entry of our forces into Rafah, and we will enter it with certainty (…) We will overcome all pressures and let Rafah down, despite the opposition of US President Joe Biden.”

The Israeli Prime Minister renewed his commitment to returning all kidnapped persons, whether living or dead.

Regarding the call for early elections, Netanyahu said that calling for early elections without achieving the war goals will affect the negotiations to return the kidnapped persons.

In response to a question about the progress of the negotiations, Netanyahu said, “He must manage the negotiations to return the kidnapped people calmly and with determination, and we must make efforts to reach an agreement.”

Netanyahu said that he will return to his duties quickly after the surgery that he will perform in the coming hours, where he will treat a “hernia” in his abdomen that was discovered during a regular examination he conducted on Saturday.

Netanyahu (74 years old) stuck to his full schedule throughout the nearly six-month-long Israeli war against Hamas, and his doctors said he was in good health.

But doctors admitted last year that he had concealed a long-known heart problem after they implanted him with a pacemaker.