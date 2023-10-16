Putin informed Netanyahu on Monday of Moscow’s desire to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, at a time when he is entering the middle of the crisis in the Middle East with a number of calls with major regional players.

The Kremlin said that Putin expressed Russia’s readiness to work to “end the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and achieve a peace settlement through political and diplomatic means.”

The Kremlin’s reading of the call did not include any reference to the ceasefire that Russia is trying to reach by presenting a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council.

But Putin briefed Netanyahu on the talks with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and Palestine, which the Kremlin said earlier included discussing this matter.

The statement added, “There was consensus on the necessity of an early ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian truce to urgently provide assistance to all those in need.”

The statement noted, “There is also serious concern about the possibility of the conflict escalating into a regional war.”