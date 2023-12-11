Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed this Sunday (10) to Hamas members in Gaza to hand over their weapons and not sacrifice their lives for Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the terrorist group in the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu stated that “the beginning of the end” of Hamas has arrived and that dozens of its members have already surrendered to Israeli forces.

“In recent days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces. They are laying down their weapons and surrendering,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

“I say to the Hamas terrorists: it’s over. Don’t die for Sinwar, surrender now!” he added.

Israel has in recent weeks intensified its military offensive in the Gaza Strip. This Sunday (10), Israel's air, land and naval forces carried out operations inside the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the war, which began more than two months ago, with fighting in practically the entire Palestinian enclave.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes have focused on Shujaiya, Jabalia and Beit Hanoun, around Gaza City in the north of the enclave, as well as in Khan Yunis in the south, where Israeli authorities believe Sinwar are living at the moment.

“Troops are attacking these terrorist strongholds, eliminating terrorists and locating and destroying terrorist infrastructure. In addition, naval troops are operating off the coast of the Gaza Strip, supporting ground troops and attacking targets from the sea,” said an Israeli army spokesman.

The war in the Middle East began on October 7 after Hamas terrorist attacks that included the firing of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of around 3,000 terrorists who killed 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 200 in Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip.

Since the Hamas attacks, the Israeli army has waged a relentless military offensive on the Palestinian enclave, which ceased only during a seven-day truce brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States from November 24 to 30, which included the release of 105 hostages from Hamas in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Last Friday (8), Israeli troops positioned in the Gaza Strip tried – without success – to rescue some of the more than 120 hostages still alive in the Palestinian enclave. Two soldiers were seriously injured during the operation, and “several terrorists were killed,” according to the Israeli army.

Hamas terrorists said Sunday that none of the hostages could be released unless Israel “agreed to exchange them for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.” (With EFE Agency)