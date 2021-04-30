Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived today, Friday, at the site of the massive stampede in Meron, northern Israel, where at least 44 people were killed and 150 were injured, six of them in serious condition. A disaster during the largest gathering in Israel since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netanyahu previously described what happened as a “major disaster”, indicating that he “prays for the wounded.”

