Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved on Wednesday (14) the sending of a team of negotiators to Doha, Qatar, to negotiate a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, in a meeting with mediators in which the terrorist group Hamas will not participate.

“Netanyahu has approved the departure of the Israeli delegation tomorrow,” the cabinet said after meeting with negotiators.

The Israeli delegation will be led by the head of the foreign intelligence service, Mossad, David Barnea; the head of the internal service, Shin Bet, Ronen Bar; and Major General Nitzan Alon, who is overseeing the negotiations on behalf of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), according to local news Channel 12.

The group will travel to Qatar tomorrow and meet with the mediators – the United States, Qatar and Egypt – “for several days”, announced the American mediator for the Lebanon-Israel conflict, Amos Hochstein.

On the table is a deal that would allow the exchange of the 111 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, although the parties have been at odds for months over a red line: the definitive end to the fighting and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Palestinian territory.

Hamas, which reiterated on Wednesday that it will not send a delegation to Doha, will not participate in the negotiations.

The group announced its absence on Sunday, demanding that mediators force Israel to comply with what was agreed earlier (the proposal announced at the end of May by the US) “instead of continuing with new rounds of negotiations”.

The Doha meeting comes at a time when talks are mired in uncertainty following the killing of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran for which Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility.

Haniyeh, who supported negotiations, was succeeded by the group’s leader in Gaza and mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attacks, Yahya Sinwar, whose stance is more belligerent than that of his predecessor.

