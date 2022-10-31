“Winning, we will win as always, but if Bibi does not form a government it will be a disaster for Israel,” says Amir breathlessly, as he takes a breath before putting the speaker back to his mouth to shout “Bibi, Bibi!” refer to Benjamin Netanyahu, at the exit of the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem. He is 47 years old, he has always voted for Likud, but it is the first time he has actively campaigned “because we cannot continue like this, with five elections in less than four years, Netanyahu must return to govern, period, he is the one who has brought us peace with the Gulf, forgetting the Palestinian question and a strong shekel against the euro and the dollar, it is also the perfect bridge with the United States and Russia, its two friendly powers».

Israel goes to the polls for the fifth time in the last four years and the political division generated by Netanyahu remains, whom his faithful do not abandon despite his corruption scandals. The polls show Likud in the lead, as usual, but the panorama in Parliament to overcome the 61 seats that allow the Executive to be formed is not at all clear. The former prime minister, who holds the record for the politician with the longest tenure as head of government in the country’s history, aspires to form a coalition with the ultra-nationalist and ultra-Ordotox forces to overcome his great rival, Yair Lapid, and return to can. According to the latest polls released on Friday, the so-called Netanyahu bloc would win 60 seats based on Channel 12, Channel 13 and Kan network polls.

Netanyahu’s alliances with the most radical sectors of the Israeli scene are visible in the streets of the holy city where Likud sympathizers campaign hand in hand with ‘Religious Zionism’ and ‘Jewish Power’, Jewish supremacist formations that come together to the elections and that they can become the third force in the Chamber. At first glance, the generational change with adults and elderly people is striking with the photos of ‘Bibi’ and young people, many of them not even 18 years old, with those of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, stars of religious ultranationalism who aspire to become ministers hand in hand with Netanyahu. Young people with crocheted yarmulkes, ringlets and come from the West Bank settlements wanting to eat the city and the Parliament.

success among the young



“We go hand in hand with Likud because in the short term we seek the same thing, which is to end Lapid and his leftist and Arab coalition. In the medium term we are different because we stop beating around the bush and go straight to the main issue, to defend Israel as a Jewish State for the Jews, the rest of the debates only serve to distance us from the divine objective that they have given us, ”thinks Shlomo, delivery man of ‘Religious Zionism’ ballots. They don’t have loudspeakers, they go out into the street with big speakers that they carry in carts and they make stops in squares and crowded places to mark some dances to the rhythm of hip-hop and to the cry of “we are Jews, we are Jews!”.

The success of the most radical sectors among young people is due, according to statements made to the BBC by Professor Tamar Hermann of the Israel Democracy Institute, because they see figures such as Ben Gvir as “anti-system. He’s not blinking, he’s not trying to wrap his ideas in sweet talk or appeal to more sophisticated or moderate audiences.”

“arsonists”



Defense Minister Benny Gantz described the leaders of this supremacist coalition as “arsonists” who, in the event of Netanyahu’s victory, will occupy relevant positions and warned that “they can set the country on fire.” Ben Gvir and Smotrich are the heirs of American Rabbi Meir Kahane, who shook Israeli politics in the 1980s with his calls to expel the Arab “dogs,” which cost him the outlawing of his party, Kach, in 1988. He aspired to the Jewish purity of a State governed by Jewish Law (halacha), a kind of theocracy in which all non-Jewish citizens were to be expelled.

In the 21st century, the teachings of Kahane, who ended up shot dead in the United States, come to life in the markedly racist and violent message of this new generation of politicians and their ideology has been incorporated into the increasingly extremist line of religious ultranationalism Israeli. Netanyahu is willing to normalize that discourse in exchange for a few seats that will return him to power.