Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the committee:

This is my first appearance in the current government on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security. Israel’s foreign relations and security situation are a direct result of Israel’s strength. The continuing policy of the governments under my leadership is to develop this force.

This of course faces the challenge of the rise of the new anti-Israel power in the region, Iran. More than 90 percent of our security problems stem from Iran and its metastases, and our policy aims to expand the circle of peace, to contain Iran and its cancerous tumors. .

Our position is clear, and no agreement with Iran will oblige Israel to continue doing everything we can to defend ourselves.

Our opposition to going back to the original agreement, I think it works, but there are still conflicting opinions and we don’t hide them, even on small agreements. We clearly state our position both in closed rooms and in open rooms .