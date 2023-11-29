Netanyahu stated in statements reported by Israeli media that, “In recent days, I hear a question: After exhausting the current stage of returning our abductees, will Israel return to fighting?”

He added: “My answer is definitely yes.”

He continued: “We can only return to fighting until the end. This is my policy and this is the policy that the entire cabinet supports (…).”

Netanyahu’s statements come despite increasing indications of a new extension of the truce that stopped the fighting that has been raging between Israel and Hamas since last October 7.

Media reports spoke of a proposal for a “long truce” between the two parties, which was presented to the mediators.

A Palestinian official told Reuters that both sides have a desire to prolong the truce, but no agreement has been reached yet.

The official added that discussions are still ongoing with the mediators of Egypt and Qatar, and are looking into the criteria for a new phase of the truce.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day truce, which began last Friday, then was extended for two more days, ending tomorrow morning.