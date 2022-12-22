Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has formed a new far-right government. He got it through a message on Twitter announced. Netanyahu’s party, the Likud party, appears to be heading the most right-wing government ever in Israel. The coalition consists of two ultra-Orthodox parties and one far-right party.

The deadline to form a government passed Wednesday night, but just before that, Netanyahu informed President Isaac Herzog that he has formed a new government with his coalition partners. In a phone call with Herzog, an excerpt of which is posted on Twitter, Netanyahu said he plans to complete the formation process “as soon as possible next week.”

Likud won parliamentary elections in November, its fifth in four years. The party won 32 seats, not enough to govern independently. The party was then instructed to form a government. The deadline for this actually expired at the beginning of December, but Herzog gave the party ten days extra time, until December 21 midnight.

So it seems that Netanyahu is once again returning as prime minister. He previously served as Prime Minister of Israel from 1996 to 199 and from 2009 to 2021. Three corruption cases are still pending against him, a reason why many parties no longer want to work with him. Netanyahu is expected to use the new premiership to pass new legislation that may protect him from further prosecution.