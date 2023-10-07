Israel’s main current goal in the face of a Palestinian attack from Gaza is to clear the country of militants who have penetrated it, Prime Minister of the Jewish State Benjamin Netanyahu said on October 7 following an urgent meeting with the leadership of the country’s security forces.

“As of this morning, the State of Israel is in a state of war. Our first task is to clear out the hostile forces that have entered our territory and restore security and calm in the communities that have been attacked,” Netanyahu’s press service reports.

Earlier in the day, an Izvestia correspondent located in the Israeli city of Sderot spoke about the situation on the ground. According to him, there are many soldiers on the city streets and sometimes military vehicles pass by. The military prohibits filming and leaving the house.

Izvestia journalist Yevgeny Kurkakov from Sderot said that Israeli army soldiers were combing houses in the suburbs. They checked whether there were terrorists there. In the morning the sounds of gunfire were heard there. Many residents are in bomb shelters.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli authorities reported a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), about 2.2 thousand rockets were fired into the country. At the same time, there were several incursions into Israeli territory in the south. The Palestinian group Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

Against the backdrop of shelling and infiltration of militants from the Gaza Strip into the border areas, the IDF declared a state of “readiness for war”, and a special situation was introduced in the central part of Israel. The Israeli army said it launched Operation Iron Swords in response to the surprise Hamas attack.

Commenting on the situation, political scientist and military expert Yuri Svetov noted in an interview with Izvestia that if a war breaks out in the Middle East, the United States can come to the aid of Israel and, according to the political scientist, will most likely do this very quickly. At the same time, a number of European countries, according to him, can provide support to the opposite side, since they do not recognize the Hamas organization as terrorist and “sympathize with the Palestinians.”

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.