Netanyahu announced Israel’s transition to the third stage of the war with Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against the radical Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip has entered the third phase, which includes the expansion of ground operations in the enclave. His words lead TASS.

“We are in the midst of a war. We have set ourselves a clear goal: to destroy the military and administrative potential of Hamas. We do this systematically,” the politician emphasized.

He noted that the first stage, which involves blocking the Gaza Strip, has been completed. In the second stage, air attacks continue constantly. In the third phase, ground penetration into the enclave territory expands.

Netanyahu added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is systematically advancing step by step. The military’s actions include efforts to free hostages held by Hamas.

The Prime Minister indicated that the ground operation opens up opportunities for the release of detainees that will not be missed. The campaign will take time, there will be unexpected obstacles, difficulties and losses, but ultimately the radical Palestinian movement will be defeated, the politician said.

He added that Israeli soldiers are also on high alert on the northern borders, where shelling from Lebanon continues. Netanyahu warned the Shiite movement Hezbollah against interfering in the conflict.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced the introduction of additional forces into the Gaza Strip. According to him, the scale of the ground operation continues to increase.