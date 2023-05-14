The Israeli military during the operation “Shield and Arrow” in the Gaza Strip destroyed the entire top of the Palestinian radical movement “Islamic Jihad” (an organization banned in the Russian Federation). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this on May 14, noting that the operation had been successfully completed.

“Last night, we successfully completed a five-day fight against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. With complete surprise and constant initiative, we eliminated the entire Islamic Jihad leadership in Gaza,” the head of government said at a weekly meeting.

Netanyahu praised the actions of the military, stressing that the army and intelligence were instructed to carry out the operation, using initiative and surprise, and carried out this instruction.

“We eliminated dozens of terrorists, destroyed 17 Jihad headquarters, missile depots, anti-tank crews and much more,” the prime minister said.

On May 13, the head of the National Security Council (SNB) of Israel, Tzachi Khanegbi, said that the Israeli authorities were in solidarity with Egypt’s initiative for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. At Netanyahu’s direction, the head of the NSS thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for the efforts of his state, which were aimed at achieving a truce.

At the same time, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the Israeli army’s operation against the Palestinian radicals “Shield and Arrow” shows significant success.

According to the newspaper The Times of Israel, during the five days of confrontation, radicals from the Gaza Strip fired more than 1,200 rockets at Israel, in response, the Israeli military hit about 350 targets in the enclave.

On May 11, the media reported that a rocket fired from Gaza had hit a building in Israeli Rehovot. As a result of the partial collapse of the building, people were injured, some were in critical condition.

After that, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. As a result, three militants of the radical movement were killed. Ali Ghali, commander of the Islamic Jihad missile forces, who coordinated strikes on Israeli territory, was among the dead, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The information was confirmed in Palestine.

The day before, it became known about the resumption of Israeli missile strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. On the night of May 9, the Israeli Air Force launched rocket attacks on the objects of this group, it was reported about 20 victims.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that the future borders between the two countries follow the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories.

Palestine wants to create its own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.