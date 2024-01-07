Lie detector for ministers and for anyone who attends cabinet meetings against leaks. Benjamin Netanyahu thus wants to take action after the revelations of recent days relating to a very harsh clash between some ministers and the military leaders on the creation of a commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack.

According to what Channel 12 reveals, during yesterday's cabinet meeting, the Israeli prime minister said: “We have a plague of leaks and I am not willing to continue like this, which is why I have given orders to pass a law which requires all those who sit in the cabinet and participate in security discussions, including political and professional ranks, to take a lie detector test.”

The 'fight' in the cabinet meeting, the clash over the Gaza plan

Open conflict between some of Israel's top politicians erupted last Friday after what one source described as a 'fight' at a security cabinet meeting over how to handle the investigation into the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. But there have also been strong public disagreements over the post-war plan for Gaza.

Last Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined a program that does not envisage both Hamas control over the enclave and even less the presence of Israeli citizens on the territory once the war is over. But the plan was harshly criticized by the country's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who instead strongly supported the idea of ​​a Palestinian exodus from Gaza. The minister, in particular, called for “the resumption of Israeli settlement construction” in the Strip and the “voluntary migration” of its civilians at the end of the conflict.

A totally different vision from the Defense Minister's plan, who spoke of Palestinians, and not Israelis, “managing civil affairs in Gaza in the post-war period”, with Israel maintaining control of security while ''there will no longer be a civilian presence “The residents of Gaza are Palestinians, so Palestinian bodies will be responsible as long as there is no hostility towards Israel,” the minister said, further explaining that it will be a multinational force led by the United States, in collaboration with Israel's European and Arab allies, that will take responsibility for the post-war reconstruction of Gaza.

The Israeli military should meanwhile launch an operational investigation to learn from its security “mistakes” and apply those lessons to future security challenges, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Friday. An internal investigation would be conducted by the chain of command and another investigation would be carried out by former senior officials to also reflect “externally” on the “decision-making processes,” Hagari said. “Our goal is to constantly improve, learn lessons from fighting, extend our achievements and minimize losses among our forces,” Hagari said, adding: “Operational investigations are one of the fundamental principles of the IDF.”