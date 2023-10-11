Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this Wednesday (11) the formation of an emergency government together with Benny Gantz, one of the opposition leaders and former Defense Minister, to face the war against associated Palestinian terrorists. to Hamas in Gaza.

“Both agreed to the establishment of an emergency government and a war management cabinet,” says a joint statement signed by both leaders.

The agreement indicates that the opposition leader, together with former Justice Minister Gideon Saar, another former Army Chief of Staff; Gadi Eizenkot and two other deputies will join the government’s political and security office during the war. The five are members of the National Unity party, led by Gantz.

The war management cabinet will be made up of Netanyahu, Gantz and the current Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

Eizenkot and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers for this cabinet, the statement added.

Furthermore, a place in the war management cabinet will be reserved for Yair Lapid, who together with Gantz will be one of the strongest members of the opposition to Netanyahu’s coalition in Parliament.

Negotiations for Lapid’s inclusion have not yet been concluded and local media explain that this is due to disagreements with Netanyahu’s coalition partners.

Finally, the agreement establishes that, while the war lasts, no bills can be promoted or government decisions taken that are not linked to the conflict with the militias.

This Wednesday, members of Hamas stated that they continue to operate within Israeli territory.

Updated official data indicate that the number of deaths in Israel since the start of the conflict has reached 1200 people, with more than 2700 injured. In Gaza, Israeli bombings have left 1,055 dead and at least 5,184 injured. (With EFE agency)