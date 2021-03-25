Prospects that the Likud – Benjamin Netanyahu’s party – and its predictable government partners would win an absolute majority of 61 seats have faded as the ballot count progressed. With 99.5% scrutinized, they would obtain 52 seats while waiting for the seven that Yamina could contribute, but they would not reach the majority. The Arab Islamist Raam party, with four seats, could hold the key to governance in Israel.

This Tuesday, March 23, Israel went to the polls for the fourth time in less than two years. The alliance between Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White party, Beny Gantz, by which they would take turns in power mid-term, had been blown up and Israel had become arithmetically ungovernable.

Thus, these elections became a plebiscite for Netanyahu’s management. And the verdict might not be so favorable to the prime minister.

With 99.5% of the votes counted, Netanyahu would win the elections, but he would not achieve an absolute majority of 61 seats along with his potential ultra-right and ultra-Orthodox partners. Together with all these parties, it would add a total of 52 seats. In the air remains the support of the Yamina party, led by his former ally and now critic Naftali Bennett. Even with its seven MPs, they would add 59 seats.

For its part, the so-called “bloc for change”, the set of parties opposed to Netanyahu, would add up to 57 seats so far. A figure that is not enough for them to govern and that shows that the new elections have not served to clarify the governance of Israel either.

Among these parties is the centrist Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, which has 17 seats. Also the Blue and White party of Beny Gantz, which finally won eight seats despite fears of not exceeding the electoral threshold.

The key to governance, in the hands of the Islamists

The key to deciding the future government of Israel could be held by the Arab Islamist Raam party, led by Manosur Abbas.

After separating itself at the last moment from the joint list of Arab parties for defending working with Netanyahu in favor of the interests of the Arab minority in the country, the party would have obtained four seats in Parliament.

However, its leader has not been positioned by either of the two factions. “We are not in anyone’s pocket. We are prepared to compromise with both parties,” Abbas told Tel Aviv radio station ‘103 FM’ after the first results were known.

Mansour Abbas, head of the conservative Islamic Raam party, addresses his supporters at his campaign headquarters in the northern Israeli city of Tamra on March 23, 2021. AFP – AHMAD GHARABLI

But his alliance with the faction of the prime minister and leader of the Likud seems complicated given the adverse statements of some of Netanyahu’s hypothetical associates. Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionist party, said Thursday that “a right-wing government with Abbas’s support will not be established. Period. Not under my mandate.”

Gideon Saar, a Likud defector from Netanyahu who now leads a six-seat party committed to his impeachment, said that “it is clear that Netanyahu does not have a majority to form a government under his leadership. We must act now to realize the possibility of form a government for change. “

The remaining ballots are unlikely to cause any change in the distribution of seats. Despite this, Israel is awaiting the final result and subsequent negotiations to see if Netanyahu finally manages to govern another legislature or if instead he will have to go to the opposition and face the cases that persecute him for alleged corruption. A fifth vote cannot be ruled out either.

With AP and EFE