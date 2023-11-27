Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Press Split

Israel’s government signals willingness to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza war. Authorities report deaths in the West Bank. The news ticker.

Tel Aviv – In the war in Israel and the Gaza Strip, there are signs that the ceasefire, which is limited until Tuesday morning (November 28th), will be extended following the release of dozens of hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled his willingness to do so on Sunday evening if it would enable the release of ten additional hostages every day, he said after a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Hamas says it is also seeking an extension in order to get more Palestinian prisoners from Israel in exchange for hostages. Meanwhile, Joe Biden hopes that the ceasefire, initially agreed for four days, will be extended “so that we can continue to free more hostages and provide more humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza,” he said on Sunday.

Palestinians celebrate the release of prisoners from Israeli prisons in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Among other things, Hamas flags can be seen. © Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

Hamas in the war against Israel: Qatar considers the destruction of the Islamist group to be almost impossible

Qatar, which played a key role in mediating the hostage deal, considers the destruction of Hamas, which Israel has named as the war goal, to be hardly achievable. “You won’t be able to destroy Hamas so easily. Whether we agree with her or not, she is part of society in Gaza and also in the West Bank,” said Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Qatar developed the relationship with Hamas “to maintain calm and stability in the region.” If his country then saw that a war was breaking out, these communication channels would be used – as in the past.

War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict View photo series

Hostage deal and ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – deaths in the West Bank

Around 180 people who were abducted are still in the hands of the radical Islamist Hamas. Since Friday, 58 hostages have been released, including eight German dual citizens. In return, a group of 39 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons on Sunday.

While there is a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, violence continued in the West Bank. According to Palestinian sources, Israeli troops killed at least eight people in a military operation over the weekend, including five in Jenin. The Israeli army said it also wanted to arrest a Palestinian there who was suspected of being involved in an attack that resulted in fatalities in August. Witnesses spoke, according to the news agency Reuters of fighting between armed men and soldiers. (lrg/dpa)