Almost a year after Netanyahu’s war against Gaza began, the result and balance could not be more tragic and sad. For world and regional peace, for the thousands of dead and displaced people in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, and for international law, which has been hacked and attacked in a way not seen for decades.

There are several issues to highlight, two of which stand out.

First, the human lives lost. Not for a supposed and abstract “war in Gaza” with no culprits or responsibilities. But because of the systematic aggression of Netanyahu’s army against the civilian population that lives in that Palestinian territory, as well as the military campaign recently begun against southern Lebanon in the name of attacking Hezbollah. It has not been, nor is it, a war “in” Gaza, but rather one “against” Gaza, promoted and directed by Netanyahu.

Almost a year after the war against Gaza began, 43,000 people have died, of which 41,431 were Palestinians. Among them 134 journalists and more than 220 humanitarian workers, including 179 employees of the United Nations agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, for its part, accuses the Israeli Army of committing unprecedented “massive” violations. Between October 7, 2023 and September 10, 2024, 16,756 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip alone by military action by Netanyahu’s military units. Added to this is that at least one million children have been displaced, 21,000 are reported missing, 20,000 have lost one or both parents and 17,000 are alone or separated from their families.

Second issue: the ongoing aggression by the Israeli military forces. That deserves to be designated, properly, as “Netanyahu’s war” because, in the end, his tortuous personal agenda weighs heavily on it. In his militaristic fury, the extremist Netanyahu has managed to divert attention from the corruption investigations he had to face in his country and from the massive protests against serious threats to judicial independence in Israel last year.

The massive opposition of Israeli society in 2023 was the response to the Netanyahu government’s push for something presented as “judicial reform” but that aimed to demolish the functions and powers of the independent Supreme Court with powers to review the constitutionality of decisions of both the government as well as the legislature. The massive protests in 2023 against this threat to judicial independence have been the largest protests in Israel since its independence in 1948. The terrorist attack on October 7 gave Netanyahu the pretext to change the agenda by launching his war against Gaza.

The world: isolating Netanyahu

There are several powerful signs that the world is leaving Netanyahu and his war of aggression alone. Taking a delicate and sensitive backdrop, such as the terrible terrorist attack against Israeli civilians on October 7 of last year, a fact that generated logical solidarity with the victims. But, as it is, the temperature of the world is no longer with Netanyahu.

In fact, the systematic horror of Netanyahu’s expansionist and aggressive militarism has generated powerful alarms and signals of reaction in the world. Clear rules and standards of international law violated and a world that begins to react against the dynamics of horror, aggression and death led by Netanyahu.

In several spaces Netanyahu is left without a flat. Starting with several transcendent decisions in the universal system.

The most recent and forceful has been the resolution approved on September 18 by the United Nations General Assembly. By an overwhelming vote of 124 votes in favor and only 14 votes against (and 43 abstentions), the world has clearly established – again – that Israel must withdraw from all the Palestinian land and air spaces that it unduly began to occupy since the Yom Kippur War in 1967.

Illegal territorial occupation

Since Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza in 1967, it has effectively treated those occupied territories as if they were its own. Israel systematically disregards the multiple resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council that it must return to the borders established by the UN when it created Israel in 1948. There, however, are the Israeli settlers occupying the West Bank (the so-called “West Bank”) with the enthusiastic – and illegal – support of Netanyahu.

When Israel occupied the Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights in 1967 that year, not only did it never return them, but it also established “apartheid” against the Palestinians along with the growing proliferation of Israeli settlements outside Israeli borders. Particularly in the occupied West Bank.

Acts of occupation repeatedly condemned by the United Nations, since the same year of the occupation, without the resolutions being complied with by Israel. All resolutions adopted since 1967 (for example 242/1967) have been unfulfilled/ignored by the invading/occupying State. It is the territorial occupation with the longest temporal extension in the 20th centuries and so far in the 21st.

The world is abandoning Netanyahu

Two recent rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN judicial body, have had an impact on Netanyahu’s geopolitical isolation. In January, a provisional ruling established that Israel was committing acts of genocide (a case independent of the accusations before the International Criminal Court). In July last year, the ICJ issued an advisory opinion according to which the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip was – and is – illegal.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s war of aggression against Gaza – and now against Lebanon – continues unstoppably, with more and more countries moving at a pace that is not favorable to this warmongering dynamic. Thus, several European countries are firmly distancing themselves from Israel. For example, taking clear steps to recognize Palestine as a State. This May, for example, Ireland, Norway and Spain did so.

It could also encourage something core: more arms embargoes on Israel. Like the partial one already imposed this month by Great Britain.

It is not at all irrelevant, therefore, that Germany – the most important source of weapons supplies to Israel after the US – marks its distance from Netanyahu. With an indicator like the following: a few days ago the German ambassador to Israel Stefen Selbert publicly expressed several core issues on behalf of Berlin. First, that Germany “does not support Israeli settler settlements” in the West Bank. Second, that the “terrorist acts committed by these settlers deserve condemnation.” Ambassador Selbert emphasized, forcefully, that Germany not only does not support these “settlements,” but that he is “an ambassador to Israel in accordance with its 1967 borders. I am not an ambassador outside the ‘green strip’.”

There are plenty of comments. Time for the world to react.

While ….

It has been weeks of successive diplomatic disasters for Netanyahu. Furthermore, increasingly questioned in his own country. And his people seem to have had enough of so much corruption, arrogance and their ineptitude to obtain the release of the hostages kidnapped for almost a year (October 7, 2023).

At the international level, things leave several legal obligations as “pending”. Among others, the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his Defense Minister ordered by Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Also respond to the very serious allegations of genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to which South Africa has asked to order Israel to cease its military operations.

And it is not irrelevant that what seemed to be the European bloc is “unraveling.” It doesn’t go any further. I only mention the repercussion that powerful Germany may have on the “operational” (military) level “to distance itself” from Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the ongoing elections in the US put on hold, for the moment, any new strategic and medium-term decision that Washington could adopt to reinforce Netanyahu’s unbridled warmongering.

Although the resolutions of the UN General Assembly are not, in themselves, binding, they are, conceptually, mandatory. Theme, then, for the coming weeks and months. The recent resolution calls on countries to impose arms embargoes on Israel; restrict trade in products from Jewish settlements; and impose travel bans and asset freezes against “natural and legal persons” who maintain the Israeli occupation.