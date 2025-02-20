Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamín Netanyahu, He said that this Thursday in Israel are “united in unbearable pain” after the delivery by Hamas of the bodies of four hostages captured in the attack of October 7, 2023, and promised that He will make his murderers yield accounts.

“The voice of the blood of our loved ones cry out from Earth. It forces us to reach an agreement with the vile murderers, and we will make them account,” Netanyahu said in a video message distributed by his office shortly after confirm that The identity of one of the bodies is that of former Israeli Oded Lifshitz, kidnapped with 83 years.

“We all suffer a pain mixed with anger. We are all furious against the monsters of Hamas, “says the president in his message, adding that this Thursday” all the homes of Israel incline the head “for” the great loss of our four hostages. “

For Netanyahu, The four coffins force, “More than ever to promise, to swear, what happened on October 7 will not happen again.” “We will return to all our hostages, we will destroy the murderers, we will eliminate Hamas and together, with the help of God, we will ensure our existence,” he concluded by saying.

It is planned that in the next few hours, or even days according to the state of the bodies, The mortal remains of the other three bodies delivered are also identifiedthat Hamas attributes the family of Argentine origins Bibas: Mother Shiri, and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, also captured in Nir Oz when they were only 4 years and 9 months of age, respectively.

First Delivery of Corpses

It’s about The first installment of hostage corpses of the truce reached on February 19 between Hamas and Israel, in exchange for those that Israel plan to free a still unknown number of Palestinian prisoners, once Hamas releases six living hostages.

The delivery occurred in an esplanade in the south of the Gaza Strip, On a scenario where the Palestinian militiamen placed the four black coffins with the photos of the hostageswith the bottom of a poster that said “The War Criminal (Benjamin) Netanyahu and his Nazi Navy killed them with missiles from Zionist Airplanes” next to an image of the Israeli president cartolated with fangs and blood.