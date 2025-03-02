Israeli prime minister, Benjamín Netanyahu, has warned Hamas that “there will be no free meals” after suspending this Sunday The entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Stripin view of the fact that an agreement has not been reached on the next phase of the high fire once the first is completed.

“If Hamas believes that it will be possible to continue the fire or enjoy the conditions of phase one without accepting hostages, is seriously wrong “he has assured at the beginning of a meeting of his cabinet held this Sunday.

According to Netanyahu, the Islamist group has “the control of all supplies and goods sent to the Gaza Strip”, “abuses the population of Gaza that tries to receive help” and “Turn humanitarian aid into a terrorist budget.” “We will not accept this in any way,” he said.

The conversations about the next phase of the truce, once the first one in midnight is finished this Saturday, They are at a dead point After Israel and Hamas have not reached an agreement to implement the second phase of the original agreement, which involves the release of the rest of Israeli hostages and the commitment of a high permanent fire.

Shortly after expiring, the Netanyahu Cabinet published a statement on a new US plan – mediator in the conflict – through The one that would lengthen the first phase during the Ramadan And Jewish Easter in exchange for the liberation of all hostages, something that Hamas opposes if it does not bring with it the withdrawal of the Israeli forces of Gaza and the end of the war, as the covenant signed in January contemplates.





“If Hamas continues to entrust in his position and does not free our hostages, There will be more consequences, which I will not detail here “, Netanyahu said to his cabinet this Sunday. The president has insisted on advocating the US plan, explaining that according to half of the hostages (24 alive and at least 35 dead in Gaza are left) would be released at once And, at the end of it, if there was agreement, the rest would be released again.

According to Netanyahu, the United States has defined the proposal as “A corridor for the negotiations of the second phase” and “Israel is prepared for it.” Netanyahu has affirmed that, according to the original agreement, Israel can fight again after the first phase if you consider that the “are ineffective” negotiations, but, “despite it,” the US proposal accepted so that the hostages return to Israeli territory.

The first phase of truce in the Gaza Strip entered into force on January 19 After more than 15 months of war, and the second should begin this Sunday with the aim of ending the liberation of hostages in Gaza and putting a definitive end to the war, but the negotiations to start it have not concluded.