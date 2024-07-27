Netanyahu: Hezbollah Will Pay Heaviest Price for Golan Heights Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to hold Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah movement accountable for shelling the Golan Heights, according to RIA News with reference to the politician’s press service.

“Hezbollah will pay the highest price for this, the highest price it has ever paid,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Hezbollah had launched a rocket attack on the Golan Heights. However, the movement denied the attack.

On Saturday, July 27, it became known about an attack on a children’s playground in the city of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. According to the adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister Dmitry Gendelman, as a result of the shelling, more than 30 people were injured, nine children did not survive.