Benyamin Netantayahu has two open fronts that threaten his future as prime minister of Israel. In the courtroom, the Prosecutor’s Office spoke loud and clear about his “serious case of corruption” and the conservative leader attacked and responded by accusing Justice of “attempted coup.” Regarding politics, and despite being the most voted leader in the last elections, President Reuven Rivlin opened the process of consultations with the parties to designate a candidate for the formation of the government and after the meetings, he certified that the blockade is maintained. “I do not see a way to form a coalition,” he lamented. Personal differences weigh too much and no one is capable of reaching the necessary 61 seats.

The streets near the court where the Likud leader is being tried for three corruption offenses once again showed the sharp division between his supporters and detractors. On one side, a large banner read ‘Crime Minister’, on the other the slogan ‘King Bibi’ (an affectionate nickname to refer to the politician). This time Netanyahu had to go to the courtroom in the first session of the evidence presentation phase and listened to the Prosecutor’s Office denounce the “serious case of corruption of the regime” and accuse him of “using his great powers in a prohibited way.”

Of the three open cases, the so-called Case 4000 was dealt with, the most serious. Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust after pressing to ensure favorable information coverage for him and his wife on Walla, the news portal of Shaul Elovitch, the main shareholder of Bezeq, the telecommunications giant in the country. In return, he would have pushed regulations for Elovitch.

Prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari assured that the leader abused his powers “as a legislator and as a regulator to provoke or try to provoke a medium to report in a different way, just to promote his personal interests.” Netanyahu listened to the prosecution, but left the room before it was the turn of Ilan Yehoshua, former CEO of Walla and the first witness to appear in the process, to testify. Yehoshua confirmed the pressure and said that the prime minister was nicknamed ‘Kim’, in memory of the North Korean dictator: “We were a website that did what his office told us.”

Designate a candidate



To the problems with justice, Netanyahu adds the political blockade suffered by Israel, which could provoke a fifth election. After the first round of contacts launched by Rivlin, the prime minister obtained 52 recommendations from four parties and Yair Lapid, 45 from five formations. None exceeded the 61 seats required, but the president could designate Netanyahu as a candidate to form a government since the Likud was the most voted in the last elections. He would have 28 days to form an Executive, a term that Rivlin can extend by 14 days.