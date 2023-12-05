“I heard, and you also heard, about unparalleled brutal sexual assaults and rape incidents,” Netanyahu said in a press conference.

Immediately, US President Joe Biden called for the condemnation of “sexual violence” committed by Hamas, after accusations of rape and other acts during the October 7 attack on Israel.

Biden said during an election rally in Boston, “The world cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening. We must all… condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists strongly and without ambiguity.”

Earlier, Israeli government spokesman Ofir Gendelman had raised these allegations, saying: “Hamas monsters also raped men on October 7th. Whoever committed these crimes is not a Muslim and is not a fighter. He is a devil and his fate is hell and a miserable fate.”