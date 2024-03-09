The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, accused this Saturday (9) the President of Turkey, Recep Tayip Erdogan, of supporting “murderers and rapists from the terrorist organization Hamas” and of massacring Turks in his own country, after being compared to dictators like Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.

“Israel, which adheres to the laws of war, will not accept the moral preaching of Erdogan, who supports murderers and rapists of the terrorist organization Hamas, denies the Armenian Holocaust, massacres Kurds in his own country and praises journalists and opponents of the regime,” said Netanyahu .

The prime minister responded in this way to statements made by Erdogan hours earlier in which he harshly criticized him and ratified Turkish support for the terrorist group Hamas, which on October 7 committed a brutal terrorist attack on Israeli soil that left 1,200 dead and 253 kidnapped. .

“Netanyahu and his government, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to those of [Adolf] Hitler, [Benito] Mussolini and [Josef] Stalin, like today's Nazis,” Erdogan said hours earlier in a speech in Istanbul.

Erdogan has been one of the main critics of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which, according to data from the Hamas Ministry of Health, left more than 30,900 dead in five months, and accused Israel of “genocide”.

“Erdogan’s support for the murders and [perpetradores de] Hamas's sexual crimes against Jews and the State of Israel make it one of the greatest oppressors and anti-Semites in history, and makes Turkey the largest country that supports terrorism in the world, along with Iran”, said about Erdogan's words the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The relationship between Israel and Turkey, led by Netanyahu and Erdogan, has been very tense in recent years and marked by ups and downs, especially the situation with the Palestinians, mainly in the Gaza Strip.