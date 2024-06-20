The obscene “holy war” that Netanyahu says he is fighting to “also defend the EU from Hamas and Iran”

We have returned to the time of the Crusades. That of the wars against the infidels in defense of civilization. New hypocrisies behind which ancient and never dormant colonialist and racist impulses are hidden. And while the world becomes increasingly narrow, interconnected, plural, multicentric and multipolar, the stubborn and pathological turbo-white centric vision of a segment of Westerners is radicalized, resulting in a real syndrome of collective psychopathy. Thus, after Volodymyr Zelensky, who by evoking the Russian horde resurrected the specter of barbarism, reminding Europe and the Western world that the war being fought by Ukraine is a war in defense of Europe, now it is the turn of Bibi Netanyahu who yesterday, during an interview, declared that “in Gaza it is a war of civilizations which also defends the EU from Hamas and Iran”.



The one given exclusively to journalist Renaud Girard, a French geopolitical analyst, published yesterday on the pages of Le Figarò, was a clarifying interview regarding the real positions and intentions of the Israeli Prime Minister. A large-scale media operation aimed at reconstructing its image, if ever possible. It is no coincidence that today it has been relaunched in the main European newspapers – a sort of unified network declaration translated into multiple languages, in Italy by Repubblica -, which have acted as a sounding board by disseminating it “urbi et orbi” in the world of communication over the air and over the internet. “Until there is a change of mentality there cannot be a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu prophesied. New Golem, he feels he is invested with a sort of “messianic mission”: that of “protecting Israel from all its enemies”. According to him, the threat of “a second Shoah” looms over the Jewish state; he has the task of defending it at all costs from Iran’s atomic bomb and from all its “useless and delusional attempts to wage war on it through its proxies”, such as the Lebanese Hezobollah and the armed Palestinian militias of Hamas. But are we really sure that they are the ones who want war? “Israel’s victory against terrorism will also be that of the Westerners”. Maybe, but someone should remind him that October 7th is the last act of a tragedy, not his overture. There is also no shortage of references to the Criminal Court of Justice: “The ICC is wrong if it goes ahead with the charges it foments anti-Semitism”. And then the best, the one that breaks all delay: “The Palestinian state does not exist, we will still have to deal with security in Judea and Samaria otherwise Iran will take it over immediately.”

Let’s leave aside the tired and worn-out accusation of anti-Semitism and focus on the sentence “The Palestinian state does not exist.” This short lapidary statement is enough to understand that the United States, Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken lied about the truce proposalae of peace which, according to the latter, would have been accepted by Netanyahu and never accepted by Hamas. When, however, the opposite is true and it is also true that Netanyahu has always repeated the same thing: that he does not stop until “he has annihilated Hamas” and that “he is under the bombs”. Blinken, given his Jewish origins, has a conflict of interest the size of a house and hides the truth under an ocean of lies. And it is not even clear why the United States always and only sends mediators belonging to the Jewish community. Is it possible that there are no political figures of different backgrounds capable of negotiating and stopping once and for all this extermination that has been on the air 24 hours a day for 9 months? An obscene and criminal birth that now they would like to legitimize by transforming it into a war of civilizations in the name and defense of the West. Really too much. Netanyahu’s statement is not only delusional but also false. Like those of his Ukrainian counterpart. Lies upon lies supported by the axis of war and the accomplices of this latest scam against humanity.

It is also worth remembering that despite what Netanyahu claims in his interview, in the Arab world Jews have always been accepted and every faith tolerated, including theirs. Like all those who were not Muslims they had to pay a tax, not owed by those who had recognized Muhammad as the last and final prophet of God. They were never persecuted, they never suffered even remotely or in the slightest part of what instead happened to him in West. It is true, however, that since the beginning of the Zionist colonization of Palestine, i.e. even before the establishment of the British Mandate of Palestine, during which the Zionists implemented the migration and achieved, in compliance with the indications contained in the Balfur Declaration of 1917, the establishment of the first “Jewish homes” in Palestine, things did not go very well. And the massacres perpetrated by both factions cannot be counted. However, it was always the Jews who started it, who also have the dishonorable record of having been the creators and architects of the most ruthless, brutal and brutal massacres against the Palestinians, starting with that of Deir Yassim, as I recounted in a previous article. Massacres carried out both before and after the birth of Israel.

For thousands of years Israel was an idea, a religion, not a state. Nobody hid it. It simply didn’t exist. And that idea was first and foremost a people’s idea. Like all Semitic peoples, of which it is part together with the Arabs, it existed before the birth of Christ. Together with all the others it has coexisted in what has been known as Palestine for more than two thousand years. After 70 AD, the year in which Titus besieged and conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the Temple, a part of them remained in Palestine, another migrated to other areas of the Near, Middle and Far East; still others in Africa and Europe. In 135 AD, following the Third Jewish War, Emperor Hadrian prohibited all Jews from entering Jerusalem. A ban that was revoked for the first time by Caliph Omar in 637 AD, when he conquered Jerusalem without shedding a single drop of blood. And for the second time in 1187, when the legendary Kurdish leader Saladin conquered Jerusalem, defeating the crusaders, and among the first things revoked the ban on entry to Jews, reintroduced by the Christians in 1099.

It is only with the foundation of the Zionist Movement, at the end of the 19th century, that the idea of ​​creating a nation around a people took shape. Idea transformed into project thanks to the First Zionist Congress, held in Basel from 29 to 31 August 1897, during which the World Zionist Organization was born, the highest Jewish political body until the establishment of the State of Israel.

It is from the birth of Zionism, and the spread of its deadly fruits, that the tragedy of the Palestinians began, their ordeal, their ethnic cleansing, their eradication and dehumanization. Their annihilation. A process that has never stopped and which now, with the unmissable opportunity offered by October 7th, has only been perfected by accelerating the extermination to the nth degree.

The design is borderless, exactly like the State of Israel, the only one in the world not to have sanctioned and defined geographical limits. The Promised Land, the “Greater Israel”, according to the fanatical and messianic ultra-Orthodox Jews, the same ones who form Netanyahu’s Government, would extend from the Euphrates to Egypt, and would certainly include Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. This is the story. These are the facts. Everything else is just commentary.