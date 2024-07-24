“War criminal,” “guilty of genocide.” This is the sign held up during Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech by Democrat Rashida Tlaib, the only member of Congress of Palestinian origin.

Pepper spray against protesters

The Capitol Police removed and Five people arrested who were protesting Netanyahu’s speech in the House Gallery. The Capitol Police made the announcement on X, saying in another post that some people “began to become violent, disobeying orders to retreat. We pepper-sprayed anyone who tried to break the law and break through the barriers.”