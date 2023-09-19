Israeli Prime Minister says platform must find “balance” between freedom of expression and anti-Jewish publications

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanhayu, asked the owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, to combat the spread of anti-Semitic publications on the platform.

In conversation broadcast on X This Monday (September 18, 2023), Netanhayu stated that he knows Musk’s commitment to freedom of expression, but asked the billionaire to seek a middle ground between the platform’s policies and the dissemination of anti-Jewish content.

“I know you’re committed to this [combater o antissemitismo] and I hope you succeed. It’s not an easy task, but I encourage you to find a balance.”said the prime minister.

The statement references a report published in December 2022 by the ADL (Anti Defamation League), which shows an increase in the number of posts against Jewish people after Musk’s acquisition of the platform. In the first two weeks after purchase alone, there was an increase of 61%.

On Tuesday (September 5), Musk threatened to sue the organization. According to the billionaire, the allegations impacted advertising sales in the United States, reducing the social network’s advertising revenue by 60%.