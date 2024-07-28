Nowadays, video games in digital delivery format take up more and more space inside memory units. In light of this, Amazon has therefore thought it would be a good idea to offer you theNetac NV7000 SSDcompatible with PC and PlayStation 5, with an excellent 32% discount compared to the original list price, allowing you to save over 30 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

The Netac NV7000 SSD is available on offer on Amazon for only 72.07 eurosagainst the 105.99 euros of the list price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to enjoy free one-day delivery to your home.