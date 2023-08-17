If you are looking for an SSD with heatsink suitable for PlayStation 5 and computers, then you can take advantage of a new one Amazon offer complete with a coupon that adds a 30% discount, for a total of €82 saved compared to the recommended price. let’s talk aboutNetac NV7000 2TB SSD That you can find at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 185.99€. Thanks to the coupon – which we recall is available in limited numbers – the price reaches an all-time low. The product is sold by the manufacturer Netac and is shipped from Amazon Italy.

Netac NV7000 2TB it is compatible with PS5 and PC. It also features a heatsink that improves performance during longer sessions and warmer periods thanks to better heat distribution. Speed ​​is up to 7,000MB/s,