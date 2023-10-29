Through Amazon Italy you can buy one on offer Netac NV7000 1TB, 2TB or 4TB SSD with aluminum heatsink for PC and PS5. The discount via coupon varies depending on the model, 20%, 10% and 30% respectively. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

THE recommended prices for the various SSD models they are €125.99, €155.99 and €365.99. The current price is not the lowest ever, but the differences are minimal compared to the special discount periods exclusive to Prime members. The product is sold by Netac Official Store and shipped by Amazon Italy. The discount is activated with the coupon, while stocks last, simply by selecting the box on the product page under the price.

L’Netac NV7000 SSD it is compatible with PC and PS5, according to the official specifications. Sequential read speed is up to 7,200 MB/s, while sequential write speed is up to 6,700 MB/s. This is an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4. It has an aluminum heatsink