Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 14:39

Total net revenue in the Brazilian machinery and equipment sector fell 20.7% in September, compared to August, according to the Brazilian Association of the Machinery and Equipment Industry (Abimaq). Compared to September last year, the industry’s total net revenue fell 16.5%.

In the accumulated period from January to September, the sector’s revenue fell 9.5% and in the 12-month period, there was a drop of 9.6%.

Apparent consumption

According to Abimaq, the apparent consumption of machinery and equipment manufactured in Brazil in September fell 11.2% compared to August. Compared to September last year, the apparent consumption of machinery and equipment fell 19.9%.

From January to September, the apparent consumption of machinery and equipment fell by 9.4% and over the last 12 months the decline was 9%.

The apparent consumption of industrial goods is defined as the portion of domestic industrial production destined for the domestic market, plus imports.

Nuci

Abimaq also reported that the Installed Capacity Utilization Level (Nuci) of the Brazilian machinery and equipment industry ended the month of September showing a decline of 0.2% in relation to August.

According to the association, in September the sector operated, on average, 1.9 shifts. The average order backlog in September fell and reached an average of 9.7 weeks of activity.

The result, according to Abimaq, was driven by the worsening in orders for machinery for civil construction, agriculture and the manufacturing industry.

Exports and imports

According to Abimaq, Brazilian exports of machinery and equipment fell 20.7% in September compared to August. Compared to September last year, however, shipments of machinery and equipment abroad grew 11.7%.

In the year, from January to September, exports of machinery and equipment grew 17.3%. In the 12 months to September, foreign sales of machinery and equipment increased by 15.7%.

Imports, in turn, fell by 17.3% at the margin and by 6.8% compared to September 2022. In the year to date, imports of machinery and equipment grew by 11.2% and, in 12 months , the increase was 12.4%.

Job

The number of workers in the Brazilian machinery and equipment industry fell 0.5% at the margin in September, according to Abimaq. In relation to September 2022, the drop was 2.1%.

During the year, according to Abimaq, just over 500 jobs were created.

Among the sectoral groups, there were admissions to producers of machines for logistics and the construction of components throughout 2023.