Jochen Schneider and Schalke go their separate ways in the summer, as the club said on Tuesday afternoon. Many fans have been expecting this message for weeks and months – most of them react relieved on the Internet, but also concerned about the whole club.
“Unfortunately, in the past twelve months in particular, we have not been able to implement what we set out to do almost two years ago,” explained Jochen Schneider in view of the fact that he had decided to leave the club at the end of the season. The sports director, who will temporarily remain in office until a successor takes over the day-to-day business of the licensed players department, also spoke of “wrong decisions that annoy me very much in retrospect”.
For the vast majority of Schalke 04 fans, this decision is neither surprising nor negative, at most, in their opinion, it comes too late. There were hardly any happy farewell greetings, and the lack of understanding whether this late report was to be read much more often.
While there is largely agreement that the Schneider chapter at S04 had to be ended at the latest in the middle of the current farewell round from the Bundesliga, many reactions also pointed out the complicated circumstances that he had encountered since he took office and the effects of the Corona crisis became more opaque.