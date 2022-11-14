Dubai (Al-Ittihad) During the first nine months of this year, Emaar Real Estate Company recorded revenues of 18.9 billion dirhams, and achieved 47% growth in profits before taxes, interest and depreciation of 8.4 billion dirhams, and net profits of 5.8 billion dirhams, an increase of 124%, compared to In the same period in 2021, thanks to sustainable revenue with improved profit margins and continued cost control.

During the third quarter of 2022, Emaar recorded a growth in EBITDA by 12% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reaching 2.3 billion dirhams, while net profits for the third quarter of this year amounted to 1.5 billion dirhams, an increase of 46% compared to its counterpart from year 2021.

And managed to achieve sales during the first nine months of this year, amounting to 26.9 billion dirhams. The cumulative sales volume of real estate projects in the same period last year amounted to 51.9 billion dirhams, the revenues of which will be calculated over the coming years.

A spokesperson for Emaar Properties said: “Emaar was once again able to achieve strong results during the third quarter of this year, with the continued strong performance we achieved during the first half of the year. The strategic measures that we started implementing in the wake of the pandemic have begun to bear fruit, as we see their impact on increasing consumer confidence and activity in the company’s various business, especially in the real estate sector. As we enter the last quarter of 2022, we are confident that the market will witness further growth in the activity of shopping centers, hospitality and retail businesses, especially with the mild temperatures that will lead to an improvement in the tourism and retail sectors.”

Emaar Development

Emaar Development, which is majority owned by Emaar Properties, recorded real estate sales for the first nine months of this year worth 23.2 billion dirhams, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2021. Emaar Development also recorded revenues in the first nine months of 2022 amounting to 9.3 billion dirhams and achieved Earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation of 3.3 billion dirhams.

Emaar International

Emaar’s international real estate operations recorded real estate sales of 3.7 billion dirhams in the first nine months of 2022, and contributed revenues of 3.2 billion dirhams, which represents 17% of Emaar’s total revenue, thanks to successful operations in Egypt and India.

Emaar Malls Management

Emaar Malls Management Company achieved a growth in its revenues during the first nine months of 2022 by 24% compared to the same period last year, to reach 4 billion dirhams. It achieved EBITDA of AED 2.4 billion during the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year. All Emaar Malls Management assets recorded record sales for tenants during the first nine months of 2022, exceeding the sales of tenants in the pre-pandemic period of 2019. The lease rate in Emaar Malls Management assets reached 96%.

Emaar Hospitality, Leisure and Leisure

The hospitality, leisure, entertainment and commercial leasing business of Emaar recorded revenues of AED 2.4 billion during the first nine months of 2022, a growth of 78% compared to the same period last year. Hotels affiliated with Emaar Hospitality Group in the United Arab Emirates, including joint ventures and managed hotels, recorded a strong average daily price, with occupancy rates during the first nine months of the year reaching 67%, reflecting the strong recovery in the tourism sector after the pandemic subsided.

The total returns of projects that depend on recurring revenues from shopping centers, hospitality, entertainment and commercial leasing, during the first nine months of 2022 achieved revenues of 6.3 billion dirhams, a growth of 40% compared to the same period last year. These projects represent 33% of Emaar’s total revenues.