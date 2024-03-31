The country's Industrial and Commercial Bank records a 3.7% drop in revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders of US$51.43 billion

O ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, in Portuguese), the country's largest commercial bank, reported a 0.8% increase in its net profit in 2023, despite a 3.7% drop in business revenue.

The bank's net profit attributable to shareholders was 365.12 billion yuan (51.43 billion U.S. dollars) last year and its business revenue reached 843.07 billion yuan, according to its financial report filed with the Stock Exchange. Shanghai values.

ICBC's non-performing loan rate stood at 1.36% at the end of 2023, a drop of 0.02 percentage points from the end of 2022.

The provision coverage rate was 213.97%, that is, 4.5 percentage points higher than at the end of 2022.

The bank continued to inject credit into the real economy. The national loan balance in RMB (renminbi) was 24.4 trillion yuan at the end of 2023, an increase of 2.9 trillion yuan from the beginning of the year.

With information from Xinhua.