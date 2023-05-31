The Undersecretary of Public Security, General Luis Gutierrez Bucioaffirmed that the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Norma Pineapple, is one of the judges whose “partial” criteria have favored criminals. Thus, lightly, he listed several judges and judges who he assured did the same in the past. The complaint is inscribed in the context of the war that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has against the Judiciary, and especially against Minister Piña, but it was carried out on a bad day, because the president declared himself in favor of an agreement with drug cartels to reduce violence, with which the accusation of “favoring” criminals seems to fall into the government’s court.

The candidness of the president, or cynicism, is combined with the way his ideas are, which is not the clearest and most consistent that could be expected from someone who has his inauguration. Although he is very slow in his responses, he does not achieve the necessary abstraction to synthesize and expose without turning rhetorical turns where sometimes he gets lost -and returns to attack his favorite villains-, and in others he gets into trouble unnecessary. Yesterday was one of those days mixing demagogy with his proclivity to treat drug traffickers with deference.

When a journalist asked him about the search mother’s proposal Delia Quirogaof the National Collective of Victims March 10 of Sonora, that a few days ago launched a called nine drug cartels to reach a social pact for prevent and eradicate the disappearance of people, the president, whose anthological verbal inconsistency, replied: “I agree. Hopefully and peace will be achieved. That is what we all want, that there be no violence, that there be no homicides, that there be no attacks because it affects everyone.”

The president’s sights, unfortunately, are missing. The way he reasoned, the same. His misinformation is remarkable. The Collective had issued a statement addressed to the cartels of Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generación, Juárez, Golfo, Noroeste, Los Salazar, Los Beltrán Leyva, Los Zetas, Vieja Escuela, La Familia Michoacana, and Los Caballeros Templarios, where they were asked to end the disappearances. “Our collective longs for our disappeared relatives to return, dead or alive, as well as for this practice to be eliminated, so we need your help and collaboration,” said Quiroga, who heads the Collective. “Our authorities have insisted on acting in an omissive and negligent way. You can help stop the violence.”

López Obrador, in his extraordinary statement detached from reality due to his character as head of the Mexican State, affirmed and stressed: “That the organizations do not act (with violence), of course they do! Yes. That is the exhortation, do not act violently… Anything that means putting aside or not using violence I approve, and that doesn’t have to be only by demand of authority. It is by the same members of these bands. They must take responsibility.”

What these words mean is the surrender of his government to its constitutional responsibilities and hand over the power to stop violence to criminals. In other words, it is the full subordination of the president as commander in chief of the Armed Forces, to the desires and moods of the drug cartels. That they, not him, are responsible for his acts, is another of his implausible claims, which only reflects his deep ignorance or criminal tolerance, and what the drug business means.

Prior to this call from the National Collective of March 10 Victims, another organization, the Union of Collectives of Searching Mothers in Tamaulipas, had called on the heads of the Sinaloa cartels and their faction Los Salazar, as well as their adversaries, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, to release – whoever had it – one of its members, Yesenia Guadalupe Durazo Cota, who had been missing for five days.

“We came to you because in our searches we have inadvertently realized that the ones who have true control and power over the different territories of Mexico are you,” they pointed out. “Put your differences aside for a moment and help them deliver the mate alive. Show society that you can feel love and compassion for others.” One of the cartels released her alive.

Lopez Obrador He has handed over the country -by omission and commission- to the cartels, ceded territory and accumulated murders and disappearances like no other president in peacetime had ever had. He says, however, that everything is going better than before. Perhaps he expects things to end better than they are, but in his own words, he intends to be summoned to the table by people like Ismael Zambada and Nemesio Oceguerato sign a social pact against violencewith which his defeat against the cartels would be sealed, which today is humiliating for him, although he does not perceive it that way, and worrisome for the rest of the Mexicans.

