Net debt of 60.9% of GDP in February is the highest since December 2020, says BC

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/04/2024 – 13:44

The head of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank, Fernando Rocha, highlighted this Friday, 5th, that the increase in public sector net debt (DLSP) in February took the relationship with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the highest level since December 2020.

In February, DLSP/GDP was 60.9% and, in December 2020, it was 61.4%.

The gross debt of regional governments in February, which reached 75.5% of GDP, reached the highest result since June 2022, when it was 75.6%.

Data released by the Central Bank showed that the General Government's Gross Debt was R$8.301 trillion in the second month of 2024. The number of 75.5% of GDP was above the 75.1% in January and the 74.4% in December 2023.

The peak of the gross debt series was reached in December 2020 (87.6%), due to the fiscal measures adopted at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. At the best moment, in December 2013, gross debt reached 51.5% of GDP.

The General Government Gross Debt – which covers the federal government, state and municipal governments, excluding the Central Bank and state-owned companies – is one of the references for assessment, by global risk rating agencies, of the solvency capacity of the government. Country. In practice, the greater the debt, the greater the risk of default by Brazil.

The net debt presents lower values ​​than the gross debt because it takes into account Brazil's international reserves.