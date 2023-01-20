Madrid. Recent work at a site in central India revealed 92 nests with a total of 256 fossil eggs of titanosaurs, one of the largest dinosaurs that ever lived.

Detailed examination of these nests has allowed Harsha Dhiman of the University of Delhi and colleagues to make inferences about the living habits of these dinosaurs, in research published in PLOS ONE.

The authors identified six different species of eggs in the Lameta Formation, located in the Narmada valley, suggesting a greater diversity of titanosaurs than that represented by the skeletal remains from this region. Based on the layout of the nests, the team deduced that these dinosaurs buried their products in shallow pits, like today’s crocodiles.

Certain pathologies found in the fossils, such as a rare case of “egg-in-egg,” indicate that titanosaur sauropods had a reproductive physiology parallel to that of birds and possibly laid their eggs sequentially as seen in modern winged ones.

The presence of many nests in the same area suggests that these dinosaurs exhibited colonial nesting behavior like many modern birds, but the narrow spacing between nests left little room for adult dinosaurs, supporting the idea that they abandoned birds. newborn pups to their fate.

The details of the reproductive habits of dinosaurs can be difficult to determine. These fossil nests provide a wealth of data about some of the largest dinosaurs in history, and they come from just before the age of dinosaurs came to an end.

The findings of this study contribute significantly to paleontologists’ better understanding of how dinosaurs lived and evolved.

Light around reproductive strategies

Harsha Dhiman, lead author of the study, adds that the study “revealed the presence of an extensive rookery of titanosaur sauropod dinosaurs in the study area and offers new insights into nest conservation conditions and reproductive strategies of titanosaur sauropod dinosaurs.” just before its extinction.

Guntupalli VR Prasad, co-author and leader of the research team, added that, “along with the dinosaur nests at Jabalpur in the upper Narmada valley to the east and Balasinor to the west, the new nesting sites in the district from Dhar, in Madhya Pradesh (central India), which cover an east-west section of about a thousand kilometers, constitute one of the largest dinosaur nurseries in the world.