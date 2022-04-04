Nestor Villanueva is in the eye of the storm after the dancer Tessy Linda publicly denounced him for harassment. Florcita Polo’s husband did not want to deny the woman, who also claims that she is her ex-partner. This Monday, April 4, she will appear on the “Love and Fire” program to tell “the whole truth about her.”

It all started when Néstor Villanueva’s ampay with fellow dancer Sofía Cavero came to light. Television host Rodrigo González revealed that the cumbia singer had compromising chats with another woman. It was Tessy Linda.

Days later, on Thursday, March 31, Flor Polo’s husband gave an interview for “Magaly TV, the firm”. There he learned that the dancer issued a statement in which he assured that she had been looking for her insistently since December 2021 and that she promised that she did not intend to reconcile with Susy Díaz’s daughter. He even warned her that if he denied it, she was going to show the evidence on television.

Tessy Linda announces exclusive interview

The advance of the program “Amor y fuego” confirmed that Tessy Linda will give an exclusive interview to show evidence against Néstor Villanueva.

“Néstor wanted Flor back, but ‘did he have something with a new dancer?'” reads the video. “I am Tessy Linda and I will be with you to tell you absolutely all my truth. So get ready, see you in ‘Amor y Fuego’”, the dancer is heard saying.

Tessy Linda’s complaint

Tessy Linda recounted how Néstor Villanueva would have harassed her. “Since December I have had Mr. Néstor Villanueva looking for me to this day, indicating that he is single, that he ended his current relationship and did not intend to return to his wife. (…) This man searches for me insistently, sending me captures of the places where I work, where I train, where I host. (…) he is mentioning my name as if I was looking for him. (…) Do not involve me in an issue that he has to assume as a man and learn to respect when it is not “, reads the announcement.