Nestor Villanueva in shock. After having confirmed the end of her romance with Flor Polo, Susy Díaz’s daughter had announced that her divorce was in process. At the beginning of August, Florcita had declared that the documentation would come out in three months; however, on the morning of Friday, August 12, The reporter from “America Today” informed Néstor that they are officially separated.

How did Nestor Villanueva react?

On Ethel Pozo’s show, a reporter called Nestor Villanueva to inform him that, after several weeks, his divorce resolution with Florcita Polo came out.

The cumbiambero had no knowledge of the status of the legal process and the journalist did not hesitate to tell him the news. “I just received the resolution of your divorce. Did you already know that your divorce came out? You did not know? The resolution just came to me and your divorce has already come out, ”he mentioned in the phone call.

“Yeah,” Nestor said. Later, the worker from “America today” asked him if he was shocked, to which Villanueva replied: “No, no, normal if that has been going on for a long time.”

Since when have Néstor Villanueva and Flor Polo been divorced?

According to the resolution of the Municipality of Surco, the daughter of Susy Díaz has been divorced from the father of her children since August 4. But apparently, Nestor was not aware, so he was surprised.

For her part, Florcita decided to leave the past behind and is renewed. The conceited of the remembered Augusto Polo Campos has reiterated on several occasions to be calm and focused on the well-being of her children.

There is no turning back! Florcita Polo celebrates the first step to regain her freedom. Photo: Magaly TV/capture

Nestor Villanueva signed the divorce in a park?

At the end of June 2022, Néstor Villanueva spoke with the Sunday program “Día D” and agreed to sign Flor Polo’s divorce documents in front of the cameras, while conducting the interview in a park.