How many? Nestor Villanueva and Flor Polo they are again in the middle of media attention after the statements of the best friend of Susy Díaz’s daughter, who exposed alleged episodes of psychological and physical violence. Now, Magaly Medina stated that the cumbiambero would only give a minimum amount as support for her children.

Nestor would pay 100 soles of pension

The ATV driver recounted that Nestor Villanueva It never indicated the amount that it gives to Flor Polo as pension for her two children. However, she avoided answering when the driver asked her in an interview.

“Each time we have interviewed Néstor, we had already accessed some data that had told us that he only spent 100 soles a month. I asked him if it was true that he only spent that amount and he didn’t say yes or no. He said that he collaborated to the best of his ability, “said Magaly Medina.

On the other hand, this topic was also recently mentioned by Flor Polo’s best friend. Yali Ingaruca, for his part, assured that those 100 soles are the weekly amount that the singer sends to his ex-partner for both children. “She works. Néstor makes the subscriptions that I authorized so that they can show, they are 100 soles “

Did Néstor Villanueva not let her visit Augusto Polo Campos?

Recently, the alleged episodes of violence that Flor Polo would have suffered when she was still in a relationship with Néstor Villanueva have been brought to light. Yali Ingaruca, the best friend of the popular “Florcita”, revealed that the cumbiambero had even forbidden her to go see her father, Augusto Polo Campos, when he was in poor health.

“When I was in the clinic, she wanted to sleep with him, and she told me: ‘Néstor doesn’t want me to go see my dad, but I didn’t care and I left the house,'” he said before the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”.